President Trump Friday Schedule: 4 events in 3 states and DC
11am – Delivers remarks at a Latino round table, Doral FL
2:40pm – Delivers remarks at a Black Economic Empowerment summit, Atlanta GA
6:45pm – Delivers remarks at a round table with supporters, Washington DC
9pm – MAGA rally, Newport News VA
“Presidential candidate” Hiden’s schedule – all events in Basement, Wilmington Delaware
9am – Wake up, nurses change diaper and feed an 8oz bottle of milk
10am – Sponge bath while playing with “Made in China” bath toys
10:30am – Powder up, nurses feed tapioca pudding while Hiden sits on a bouncy seat and plays with shape sorters
12pm – Tummy time with Mini-Mac and cheese bites
1pm to 7pm – Nap time with CPAP anti-snore
8pm – Dinner time with sweet potato purée
8:30pm – “Sweet dreams” hiden biden