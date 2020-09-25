https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/vietnam-veteran-77-wearing-maga-hat-beaten-just-dont-like-people-like/

A 77-year-old Vietnam veteran was beaten by two people in California because of his “Make America Great Again” hat.

The man, who asked not to be identified, told KRCR-TV that in addition to his hat supporting President Trump, he was also wearing a Thin Blue Line mask in support of law enforcement when he was attacked by a man and a woman.

“She looked at me and she goes, ‘We just don’t like people like you,’” the victim told the station. “I just kind of got shocked a little bit and I said, ‘Well, that breaks my heart,’ and no more sooner out of my mouth, I get hit on the left side of my head.

“Then somehow he got me in a headlock and started pounding me on top of my head,” he said. “I got blood all over the place and I’m trying to figure, you know, where’s my hat, where’s my package?”

An ambulance was called for the man, who was treated for cuts on top of his head and later released. Three days later, when he spoke to the local TV station, he complained of headaches from the incident.

Police in Red Bluff arrested a suspect, Daniel Gomez-Martinez, 26, and charged him with battery and elder abuse.

“I just feel kind of bad,” the victim said. “Seven years in the military, Vietnam veteran and 30 plus years in law enforcement and you’re always taught situational awareness. And this guy came out of — I never even saw it coming.

“I was so shocked for the hate that people have, you know?” he added. “I don’t hate them. I never met them. I just can’t believe they would do something like that.”

