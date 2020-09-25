https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/website-is-experiencing-extreme-slowness/

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

It’s been happening frequently over the past 10 days, after CFP had a long period (60 days) without any problems. I’ve been told by my server company that the problem is with their network provider. It is not being caused by a traffic spike, as right now realtime visitors are approximately 3500, which is pretty low compared to peak traffic.

Thanks for your patience.