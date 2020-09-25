https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/25/whoops-mollie-hemingway-points-out-the-unintentional-heroes-of-the-flynn-saga-hello-divine-backfire/

We might be witnessing a textbook example of “stumbling into your own trap” unfolding in real-time with all the new revelations in the FBI/Flynn story.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has pointed out some of the “unintentional heroes” in this particular story:

What happens next, if anything, remains to be seen, but it sure doesn’t look good for the Obama administration, Comey-led FBI and many others who were attempting to thwart Trump.

One thing has been totally clear from the beginning:

That becomes more evident by the day.

