https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/why-gavin-newsoms-order-banning-gas-powered-cars-could-actually-be-worse-for-the-environment/
About The Author
Related Posts
643,000 ballots requested — More than 16X total from 2016
September 4, 2020
MUGSHOTS — Inside the privileged lives of NYC Marxists…
September 11, 2020
Amazon unveils Halo to battle Apple Watch and Fitbit — tracks activity, body fat, and your emotions…
August 27, 2020
List of every important official who says The Atlantic is full of shite…
September 9, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy