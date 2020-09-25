https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/none-riots-protests-constitutional/

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

That was the First Amendment to our United States Constitution, folks. There’s nothing in there about burning down businesses, courthouses, cities or forests. Attacking or killing people you don’t like doesn’t seem to be in there either.

Even if the protests were “mostly peaceful,” or even entirely peaceful, they would still be illegal. Why? Without a petition, the government has nothing to fix.

The protesters are using the wrong vehicle, in the wrong venue. It’s not the local coffee shop, restaurant, boutique clothing store or any other business that is oppressing you.

If you’re pissed at the police, you know they are run by the executive branch of government, right? The executive enforces the laws that the legislature passes. So you have every right to spell out your grievances and assemble before the state legislature, the governor’s executive offices, the county executive, the city’s mayor, or … bars, restaurants and hairstyling salons? Not so much.

If you don’t like school closures, work up your demands with your neighbors and take them to the school board. If you don’t like mask mandates, take your petition and your crowd to the governor. If you don’t like your state’s emergency mandates, go to the legislature. Your legislators are the ones who gave their lawmaking authority to the governor (illegally).

This is what is meant by the Constitution guaranteeing a republican form of government to every state. The separation of powers. Legislatures make laws and set penalties. Governors enforce the laws the legislatures make. Courts determine guilt or innocence and apply the penalties the legislature set. See a trend? It all comes back to the legislature.

The purpose of the assembly part of the First Amendment is to petition (ask/demand) that the government redress (consider/change course) and fix whatever your assembly presents to the government as its grievances. Doesn’t mean they will, but you have every right to ask.

Putting out a snarky tweet directed at a politician you don’t like isn’t petitioning the government. Staging mob action for the television networks so they can sell more advertising isn’t petitioning the government. Beating people in the street or in their cars for the cameras isn’t petitioning the government. Even Facebook posts that escape the censors aren’t petitions to the government.

What we are seeing today are not assemblies before the government, petitions for change, or even articulated grievances. What we are seeing is the reality of what $12,000 per student education budgets, teachers’ unions, education credentialing degrees embedded within public schools and the merger of education and day care brings about.

If any of the rioters, looters, or elected enablers had ever attended even a lowly one-room schoolhouse on the prairie, with just one teacher for all grade levels, they would know this. Instead they were coddled by loving, leftist parents who paid for their children’s “education” at big-name colleges and universities, trusting the schools to do the dirty work of communist indoctrination. When the insurrection is put down, and the call comes, they will have no clue how their child ended up at the morgue.

Ditto for any of the celebrities with massive paid social media followings. It appears that for many their only “education” was paying homage to Harvey Weinstein and his kin. Jeffery Epstein demonstrated that politicians were no more difficult to own. In the end, the law is a poor substitute for good, moral behavior and concern for our fellow men and women.

