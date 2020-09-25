https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/vaccine-pooh-bahs-track-record-worried/

As I sat at my desk today, the radio talk-show hosts blather on and on about COVID-19 and their belief that we will soon have a vaccine that will make everything OK. These people have no doubts that we are on our way to safety and that anyone who disputes that is somehow a bit off their rocker.

I can’t dispute the seriousness of the virus and that we face probably long-time dangers from it, but the public is being fed the mantra that we will soon have a “simple shot” – the long-touted vaccine – that will suddenly fix everything.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Yes, research is ongoing, and yes, there will be tests of possible solutions to the problem – but it won’t be fail-safe, and there will be problems. It’s happened before and, in fact, is happening now with a vaccine most people think is perfectly safe.

What is happening should be in the headlines, but it has been virtually ignored. In reality, it’s a huge scandal.

There is a massive outbreak of polio in Africa and the Middle East, caused by the very vaccine that is supposed to prevent it. This outbreak is reported to be in Chad and Sudan and is spreading into Cameroon. It’s said to be caused by a “vaccine-derived polio virus type 2.”

In 2020, there were 172 such cases in 14 countries across the region.

The early cases were children who became paralyzed despite the fact they had received the vaccine. Now, not only are scores of children being paralyzed by the vaccine, but they are dying.

It’s reported that in 2019, Ethiopia destroyed 57,000 vials of type 2 oral polio vaccine after a similar outbreak of the disease.

What makes this worse is that the United Nations finally has been forced to admit that the program sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other well-known people and organizations is failing.

It doesn’t help that there are some big names associated with the program. The vaccine being used in Africa comes from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) – which is supported and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Interesting, isn’t it, that news media have ignored this growing catastrophe. Is it because it’s in Africa – or because of the name “Gates”? You decide. Despite the failures, the vaccine campaign continues.

Over decades, the goal has been to prevent the spread of “wild” polio, but in fact, the disease is spreading as hundreds of children are paralyzed and killed by a pathogen strain in a live vaccine.

Keep in mind that the U.N. and other international groups have spent more than $16 billion over the last 30 years to eradicate polio, yet their vaccines have actually introduced the disease into Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran in addition to the spread in Africa, including the nations of Angola, Congo, Nigeria and Zambia.

Polio has a long history of injury and death. It’s a highly infectious disease spread through contaminated water or food. It usually attacks children under 5. One in 200 is left paralyzed, and of those, up to 10% die. Those who survive are left with crippled breathing muscles.

The first reported outbreak was in 1894 in Vermont. In 1908 in New York City, polio killed 2,400 – mostly children – and left thousands with paralysis and disabilities. In 1916, in New York City, another outbreak killed 2,000 people.

In the 1950s, tens of thousands of cases were diagnosed during the summer months, and hundreds were left paralyzed or killed. People were frightened. Beaches and parks were closed as were venues like movie theaters, where large groups gathered.

Research continued and the first vaccine approved – the Salk vaccine produced by Cutter labs. In April of 1955, more than 200,000 people in five Western and Midwestern states got the vaccine.

Unfortunately, it was defective, and within days there were reports of paralysis. The vaccine program was stopped. There were tens of thousands of cases of the disease, hundreds of people left paralyzed and at least 10 deaths.

Eventually, the Sabin vaccine was developed and approved. For the most part, it is considered safe – YET there are still occasional instances of the individual vaccinated developing polio.

You might ask why any of this is important. There are several reasons, not the least of which is that the same vaccine organizations run by the Gates Foundation for polio in Africa are involved in the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

In fact, the Gateses also fund the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which is running COVID-19 vaccine human trials in South Africa along with the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, which is also another Gates-funded institution.

My question is, given the result of the failure of the polio vaccine in Africa, why isn’t there more pressure being put on the Gates people, and indeed the U.N. and WHO, concerning the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine?

There’s a lot of “reputation” at stake, to say nothing of literally billions of dollars – but that’s for the Gateses, major pharmaceutical firms and, yes, even governments and politicians. They will protect themselves.

What I’m concerned about is you and me, and I admit, I don’t have confidence in the aforementioned entities to make the right decisions. They can’t even guarantee that the annual flu shot will be effective for the current flu virus. Every year, they tell us it might not work.

I just don’t believe that the rushing of a COVID-19 vaccine will keep us safe.

