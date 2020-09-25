https://www.theblaze.com/news/womens-march-co-founder-kentucky-ag-sellout-negro

Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory called Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is black, a “sellout negro” for not two charging officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Mallory launched the stinging attack on Cameron during a news conference Friday held by Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing the Taylor family, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery and helped white men to capture our people, to abuse them, and to traffic them while our women were raped, while our men were raped by savages,” Mallory said. “That is who you are, Daniel Cameron. You are coward, you are a sellout, and you were used by the system to harm your own mama, your own black mama.”

“We have no respect for you, no respect for your black skin,” she continued.

[embedded content]

Women’s March Leader Uses Racial Slur in Rant Against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron



youtu.be



Cameron has been the subject of vile insults in the days following a grand jury’s decision not to charge two officers for their roles in Breonna Taylor’s death. The third officer in the case was charged with wanton endangerment.

Earlier this week, Cheryl Dorsey, a retired Los Angeles police sergeant, said Cameron “should be ashamed of himself” and called the black attorney “skinfolk” but not “kinfolk.”

Mallory repeated that insult, using the same “skinfolk” but not “kinfolk” verbiage in her speech on Friday.

The grand jury’s decision also resulted in widespread rioting in Louisville, Kentucky, and cities across the country. In Louisville, two police offers were shot and wounded as a result of the riots.

According to the Free Beacon, “Mallory’s racial views have stirred controversy in the past, and her anti-Semitic comments helped lead to the Democratic National Committee withdrawing its sponsorship of the Women’s March.”

“She and fellow organizer Bob Bland defended Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and reportedly parroted his contention that Jewish people led the American slave trade,” the Free Beacon report noted.

During the announcement of the grand jury decision, Cameron started by offering condolences to Taylor’s family.

“Every day, this family wakes up to the realization that someone they loved is no longer with them,” he said. “There’s nothing I can offer today to take away the grief and heartache this family is experiencing as a result of losing a child, a niece, a sister, and a friend.” But “the criminal law is not meant to respond to every sorrow and grief.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

