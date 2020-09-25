https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-wray-antifa/2020/09/25/id/988920

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency is conducting “multiple investigations” of antifa activists, telling Congress though they aren’t an organized group, it’s a “real thing.”

In testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday, Wray said the FBI has launched investigations into people who identity with antifa and have been engaged in violence.

“Let me try to be as clear as I can about that: antifa is a real thing, it is not a fiction,” Wray declared, Newsweek reported. “We have seen organized tactical activity at the local regional level.”

“We have seen antifa adherence coalescing and working together in what I would describe as small groups and nodes,” Wray said, adding the bureau is conducting multiple investigations “into some anarchist violent extremists, some of whom operate through these nodes.”

“We’re going to be looking — and we have been looking — at their funding, their tactics, their logistics, their supply chains and we’re going to pursue all available charges.”

Wray added that the fact the FBI has found locally organized activity does not “diminish how serious and dangerous it is.”

“We don’t view how nationally organized something is as a proxy for how dangerous it is.”

Hours after the hearing, Trump blasted Wray’s assessment.

“And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER!” he tweeted.

In June, Trump singled out antifa — short for “anti-fascists” and an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups — as responsible for the violence that followed George Floyd’s death. Trump tweeted the United States would be designating antifa as a terrorist organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

