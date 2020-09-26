https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/10-funny-will-rogers-quips-for-election-year
This would be a great time in the world
for some man to come along that knew something.
Will Rogers knew that. Born in 1879 in Cherokee Nation, Wikipedia describes Rogers as an “American stage and film actor, vaudeville performer, cowboy, humorist, newspaper columnist, and social commentator.” Not bad for a High School drop-out.
His genius was making us laugh at ourselves about topics we Americans took much too seriously in the 1930s and still do today. Topics like politics and government. Rogers’ quips are as accurate today as they were back then, proving that nothing much ever changes.
Remember, write to your Congressman.
Even if he can’t read, write to him.
For you young whippersnappers, that’s several large sheets of printed paper, folded together, that crackles authoritatively when you shake it over your morning coffee. Try that with a Kindle!
Why don’t they pass a Constitutional Amendment
prohibiting anybody from learning anything?
If it works as good as Prohibition did,
in five years we will have the smartest people on earth.
Or just teach Common Core via Zoom. That’ll make kids thirst for knowledge…if they aren’t arrested for trying to learn like Maverick Stow.
We elect our Presidents,
be they Republican or Democrat,
then start daring ’em to make good.
When newspapers knock a man a lot,
there is sure to be a lot of good in him.
No mathematician in this country has ever been able to figure out
how many hundred straw votes it takes to equal one legitimate vote.
I hope some of the men who get the most votes will be elected.
If we could just send the same bunch of men to Washington
for the good of the nation and not for political reasons,
we could have the most perfect government in the world.
Even as passionately as we all feel about this election, let’s remember that 100 years ago and 100 years from now, human nature will always be the same. There’s no such thing as “the good ol’ days.” So let’s keep our sense of humor in the spirit of Will Rogers.
They say to leave ’em laughing and Congress is always good for a few laughs.
Most people and actors appearing on the stage
have some writer to write their material.
Congress is good enough for me.
They have been writing my material for years.
The United States Senate opens with a prayer
and closes with an investigation.
Papers say: “Congress is deadlocked and can’t act.”
I think that is the greatest blessing that could befall this country.