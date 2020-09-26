http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lQ0s5QnRweI/

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Laredo, Texas, seized more than $10 million in methamphetamine, marijuana, and cocaine in four smuggling incidents. The seizures occurred during smuggling interdictions over a two-day period.

Officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge, a commercial port of entry, on September 21 observed a Ford F-150 reportedly hauling a fifth wheel boom approaching for inspection, according to information obtained from CBP officials in Laredo. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station to undergo a K-9 search and a non-intrusive imaging system check.

During the inspection, officials detected anomalies and carried out a physical search of the truck. The officers found 24 packages that tested positive as cocaine, officials stated. The 59.17 pounds shipment of cocaine is estimated to be worth $456,289.

Officers working the same bridge later that evening referred a 2010 International tract0r-trailer rig approaching from Mexico. The manifest suggested the driver was carrying a load of foam chips. A K-9 and X-ray search of the trailer led to the discovery of 130 packages. The officers conducted a physical search and determined packages contained 3,1186 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $637,305.

The following day, officers observed a Ford F-150 pickup approaching from Mexico for entry into the U.S. The driver claimed to be carrying a shipment of brake parts. Officials referred the driver to a secondary inspection station.

During the secondary inspection, a search revealed 200 packages of drugs. Officials report the drugs tested positive for methamphetamine. The 448.59-pound shipment is estimated to be worth approximately $8.97 million, officials reported.

Later that evening a 2009 International tractor-trailer approached for entry claiming to be transporting car parts. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where a K-9 search and non-intrusive inspection led to the discovery of two packages of methamphetamine, officials stated. The meth is estimated to be worth just over $43,000.

In total, the World Trade Bridge officers seized more than $10 million in drugs during the two-day period.

“International trade continues to show extraordinary growth, causing illicit drug traffickers to become bold in their attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains,” said Acting Port Director Andrew Douglas, Laredo Port of Entry.

