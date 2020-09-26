https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/26/14-months-ago-today-thinkprogress-analysis-warns-we-have-14-months-to-save-the-climate/

There have been some eco-alarmists who have given humanity a dozen years or even as little as seven to eight years. But an analysis that was published at ThinkProgress gave the world just 14 months — and that was exactly 14 months ago:

check the date. looks like today’s the day, folks. pic.twitter.com/0rHXsitI3V — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 26, 2020

And we’re still here, right?

i’ve been waiting 14 months to tweet this. — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 26, 2020

Another alarming prediction comes and goes, but fortunately the well of “science” fail is far from dry.

I admire the patience. 😂 — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) September 26, 2020

Nice knowing everybody.

Say goodbye to your loved ones. Today is the day. https://t.co/DfcSKOodJC — Alice (@themodalice) September 26, 2020

So are we all dead and just don’t know it? https://t.co/PfeMRecd8m — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret.🇺🇸 (@RobManess) September 26, 2020

That joins another instant classic:

But in the end, it was actually ThinkProgress that was on the brink, not the climate:

And at that point, @ThinkProgress had two months to live. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 26, 2020

Ouch.

