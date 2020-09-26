https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/26/14-months-ago-today-thinkprogress-analysis-warns-we-have-14-months-to-save-the-climate/

There have been some eco-alarmists who have given humanity a dozen years or even as little as seven to eight years. But an analysis that was published at ThinkProgress gave the world just 14 months — and that was exactly 14 months ago:

And we’re still here, right?

Another alarming prediction comes and goes, but fortunately the well of “science” fail is far from dry.

Nice knowing everybody.

That joins another instant classic:

But in the end, it was actually ThinkProgress that was on the brink, not the climate:

Ouch.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...