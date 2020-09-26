https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/09/veteran-who-prompted-scott-air-force-base-shutdown-facing-charges-in-missouri/

A 24-year-old Air Force veteran was arrested at Scott Air Force Base after a local police department alerted officials Wednesday afternoon that he could be armed and dangerous.

Shannon Moorehead, of the 375th Air Mobility Command public affairs office, said the base was locked down temporarily as a precaution.

Scott security was notified by the Velda City Police Department in St. Louis about 2:30 p.m. concerned that the man could be carrying a weapon.

“The suspect was reportedly near a dorm area on the base and, for security reasons, a temporary lock down was initiated, “ Moorehead said. “Security forces located and apprehended the suspect without incident.”

The man, who has not been named, was turned over to the Velda City Police Department, Chief Daniel Paulinho confirmed Thursday.

Paulino said he has turned evidence over to the St. Louis County state’s attorney asking for felony charges of violating an order of protection and damaging property be filed against the man.

A release from Scott Air Force Base Wednesday indicated that the man had prior convictions, but that could not be confirmed.

