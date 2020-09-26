https://getliberty.org/2020/09/alg-urges-immediate-confirmation-of-amy-coney-barrett/

Fairfax, Va.–Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump for nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and urging immediate Senate confirmation:

“President Donald Trump has fulfilled his constitutional responsibility to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for a seat on the Supreme Court. Coney Barrett is highly qualified jurist and would make an outstanding associate justice. Her background demonstrates just the kind of fortitude and judicial restraint that the American people expect from their courts.

“President Trump’s strong record of choosing federal judges has been transforming our nation’s courts to a more originalist and Constitution-based system as it was always intended. It is our fervent hope that Coney Barrett will bring that same judicial philosophy to the Supreme Court to interpret the law as it is written and intended, protecting individual freedoms as enumerated in the Constitution from legislative, executive or judicial tyranny. We urge the Senate to move rapidly on this nomination and to confirm Coney Barrett before the election.”