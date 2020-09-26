https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/amy-coney-barrett-thanks-president-trump-honors-ruth-bader-ginsburg-white-house-nomination-video/

President Donald J. Trump on Saturday afternoon nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

The President called her “one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds.”

Judge Barrett came out with the president with her seven children.

During her remarks Judge Amy Coney Barrett thanked the Scalia family, the president and she took time to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It was a gracious speech.

Amy Coney Barrett speaks about the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “Should I be confirmed, I will be mindful of who came before me…[Ginsburg] not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them” https://t.co/9pCIxgvWEK pic.twitter.com/fna298yh5N — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2020

