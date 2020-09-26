https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/antifa-blm-mob-portland-chants-free-palestine-final-speaker-video/

BLM-Antifa has been rioting in Portland for over 100 straight days.

The radical left has destroyed downtown Portland and what is not destroyed is boarded up.

This happens while clown show Mayor Ted Wheeler looks the other way.

But while Wheeler gives the BLM mob a pass he will not stand for the Proud Boys and “alt-right group” from protesting in his city.

Mayor Wheeler says, “Violence has no home in Portland.”

What a joke!

The Proud Boys are a racially diverse men’s club that promotes Western Civilization and opposes leftist political violence.

On Saturday they organized a rally in Portland, Oregon.

Here is a video from the current Proud Boys rally in Portland.

Speaker at The Proud Boys rally in Portland: “I’m not an African American, I am an American.” pic.twitter.com/TFPgnIgNAy — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) September 26, 2020

But at the same time, across town the Antifa-BLM mob was holding their own rally.

The far left mob started chanting, “Free Palestine!” before the final speaker.

The group not only hates conservatives and the US, they hate Israel.

Via Richie McG

Before introducing the final speaker at the Proud Boys counter protest, demonstrators chant “Free Palestine” pic.twitter.com/uFDOHAG5LZ — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) September 26, 2020

