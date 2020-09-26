https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/another-la-police-officer-injured-violent-attack?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Violence against police officers in the Los Angeles area continues, as a LAPD desk officer remained in stable condition Sunday with a head injury after being attacked during a violent altercation inside a police station.

A 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody after the altercation Saturday night at LAPD’s Harbor Station in San Pedro, police said.

“The officer involved in this incident was transported to a local hospital and is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries,” LAPD wrote on Twitter. “The suspect involved in this incident is in custody. This is preliminary information, as this is an active and ongoing investigation.”

Police Chief Michel Moore said the officer suffered “bumps and bruises” but wasn’t shot.

“He is resting and will be ok…Harbor units responding pursued suspect and took him into custody,” Moore wrote on Twitter.

Moore said the suspect was able to grab hold of the officer’s weapon and fired at the officer, but missed. “It escalated into some type of altercation. During that altercation, it appears at this very early stage that the officer’s weapon was taken from him and rounds were fired by the individual at the officer,” the chief told reports as a press conference.

The attack comes less than a month after two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot point blank in their police cruiser. Both suffered serious injuries but survived.

