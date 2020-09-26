https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/26/awkward-joe-bidens-train-of-thought-derailed-badly-but-lucky-for-him-an-msnbc-host-was-there-to-help-get-back-on-track/

Democrat nominee Joe Biden was live from his basement today with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, and during the interview Biden’s train of thought derailed again. Joe was lucky though because Ruhle was there to bail him out after a brief moment

Awkward. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle just had to help Joe Biden remember what he’s talking about after he loses his train of thought pic.twitter.com/5u49j8P9zU — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) September 26, 2020

Well that was… something.

The look on her face is priceless and tells the entire story. How exhausting it has to be to interview this guy. — Mike Kappel (@CCMbuilds) September 26, 2020

Ruhle knew what was happening:

Where would Joe be without a friendly media to guide him along?

Will she have to declare this an “in-kind campaign contribution?” https://t.co/JwIL7tZsNd — RonaldJMoeller (@OGA_Ron) September 26, 2020

And this guy is supposed to go full Lincoln-Douglas in 72 hours!?!?!? 🤔 https://t.co/De9XvuhCjZ — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) September 26, 2020

We’re not sure Biden will be able to count on that level of assistance from Chris Wallace on Tuesday, but you never know.

