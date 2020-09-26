https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-blasted-comparing-trump-nazi-propagandist-goebbels/

The Republican Jewish Coalition called on Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden to apologize for comparing President Trump to the notorious Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. Executive Director Matt Brooks blasted Biden for ‘diminishing the horrors of Goebbels and the Nazis’ with his outrageous attack on Trump.

Biden made the comment comparing Trump to Goebbels in an interview on MSNBC with Stephanie Ruhle that aired Saturday in which Ruhle served up a softball question on Trump accusing Biden of socialism. Biden also likened Trump to the communist dictator Fidel Castro.

Biden said, “He’s sort of like Goebbels. You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge, they think.” Biden followed that foul insult by saying Trump is “more Castro than Churchill.”

Ruhle tried hard to suppress a smile as Biden was smearing Trump, but finally gave in and flashed a broad grin.

WATCH: In the space of less than a minute, Joe Biden compares Trump to Goebbels and Fidel Castro. pic.twitter.com/nQWqHoQnfM — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) September 26, 2020

RJC Calls on Biden to Apologize for “Goebbels” Comment Today, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden compared President Trump to Nazi propogandist Joseph Goebbels, equating one of history’s great monsters to President Trump, Biden’s political rival. RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks made the following statement: The rule in debate is that if your only argument is to call your opponent a Nazi, you have no argument at all. Instead of engaging in a debate on policy, Joe Biden has descended to name-calling and Holocaust references. There is no place in political discourse for Holocaust imagery or comparing candidates to Nazis. It’s offensive and it demeans the memory of the Holocaust, the suffering of the victims, and the lessons we must learn from that terribly dark chapter of history. Joe Biden has been in politics long enough to know this. To diminish the horrors of Goebbels and the Nazis by trying to attack the President with that comparison is, as we say, a shanda. We call on Joe Biden to retract and apologize for that egregious comment.

Former Trump National Security Council staffer Richard Goldberg also called out Biden, “Just seeing news that @JoeBiden compared the President of the United States to a senior Nazi official who played an instrumental role in the systematic dehumanization and murder of six million Jews. This is completely outrageous and unacceptable. Biden must apologize immediately.”

Just seeing news that @JoeBiden compared the President of the United States to a senior Nazi official who played an instrumental role in the systematic dehumanization and murder of six million Jews. This is completely outrageous and unacceptable. Biden must apologize immediately. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) September 27, 2020

