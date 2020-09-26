https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/26/biden-campaign-officials-brag-about-limiting-crowds-like-the-spouses-of-joe-biden-and-kamala-harris-did/

As Twitchy reported, presidential candidate Joe Biden called a lid at 9:32 a.m. Saturday, making it the 11th day this month he’s essentially told the journalists assigned to his campaign that he won’t be leaving the basement. However, both his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, made a stop in Nebraska before heading to Cedar Rapids, where they reportedly were “just chillin’.”

The Omaha World-Herald reported that “Biden campaign officials said they have been more responsible than Trump, limiting crowds and requiring social distancing and masks, as they did on Saturday.” The paper didn’t give an estimate of the crowd, but there were photos.

We checked the World-Herald’s photo just to make sure this was the Oklahoma gathering, and yes, it is. It’s too bad Biden couldn’t make it.

Yeah, it’s real.

True.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...