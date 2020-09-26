https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-claims-he-got-to-the-senate-180-years-ago-compares-trump-to-nazi-leader-appears-to-need-help-remembering-what-hes-talking-about-appears-to-call-female-host

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden claimed on Saturday that he was elected to the U.S. Senate “180 years ago,” compared President Donald Trump to a notorious figure in the Nazi Party, needed help remembering what he was talking about during an interview, and appeared to call a female host “John.”

Biden made three of the remarks during an interview on MSNBC with host Stephanie Ruhle, and made the fourth remark during a separate event.

“Well, uh, I’m not sure anybody that hadn’t already made up their mind they’re for Trump [inaudible], but who knows,” Biden said. “But that’s, you know, he’s sort of like Goebbels, you say the lie long enough, keep repeating, repeating, repeating, it becomes common knowledge.”

UNHINGED: Joe Biden compares President Trump to Joseph Goebbels pic.twitter.com/GRYqN8UkTb — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 26, 2020

During another portion of the interview on MSNBC, Biden needed Ruhle’s help to remember what he was talking about.

“For example, the Paycheck Protection Act, you know, one percent of the money’s gone out,” Biden claimed. “One percent. One percent of the, uh, the—that’s not the Paycheck, the, the, the, um, uh, the, uh, the bill for small, for major, for small businesses—”

“Mainstream lending,” Ruhle interjected.

“Mainstream lending, one percent’s gone out,” Biden continued.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle has to help Joe Biden remember what he’s talking abouthttps://t.co/xkV2Jt4Mdh pic.twitter.com/KpOx5SrKt2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2020

At a different point during the interview, Biden appeared to call Ruhle “John.”

Biden said, “One thing I gotta, we gotta communicate, John, Joh—, look, the whole notion of what’s going on here is we cannot let, have an excuse for him to avoid what needs to be done.”

John? Joe Biden is doing an interview with Stephanie Ruhle pic.twitter.com/oR0xc2Qy9d — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) September 26, 2020

During a separate event, Biden claimed that he got to the U.S. Senate in 1840, saying, “I got to the Senate 180 years ago.”

WATCH: Joe Biden misreads the teleprompter: “I got to the Senate 180 years ago” pic.twitter.com/tPtHHtNlcq — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020

