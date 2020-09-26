https://www.theblaze.com/black-lives-matter-louisville-protests-video

Black Lives Matter activists attempted to pressure a store owner into supporting their causes, but the man wasn’t about to be bullied into blindly agreeing with them.

An armed man was guarding his store in Louisville on Friday night. He was protecting his business because it was firebombed the night before when riots erupted, which were sparked by the grand jury decision not to charge any of the police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case with homicide.

Several Black Lives Matter supporters confronted business owner Fadi Faouri, as seen in video taken by Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura.

One of the activists ask Faouri, “Does black lives matter?” The store owner replies, “If you’re a good person, I will care about you. If you’re a bad person…pffft.”

With several other BLM supporters surrounding him and multiple people recording him, the BLM supporter then asks, “Does Breonna Taylor matter?” The business owner replies, “I don’t know.”

The activist aggressively asks, “What do you mean you don’t know?” Another person in the crowd comes forward and asks, “How you don’t know if it doesn’t matter?”

Faouri defends himself during the tense encounter, “You’re trying to intimidate me.”

More people in the crowd become agitated with his answer and want him to explain his stance of impartiality on the hot-button topic.

“I’m not playing that game,” the gun-toting store owner proclaims.

The crowd grows larger, and people steadily move closer to Faouri.

The store owner declares, “Nobody can intimidate me.”

While most of the group walks away, one woman who claims to be a documentary filmmaker confronts Faouri, and tells him the details from the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. The store owner responds by saying, “That’s not my f***ing business.”

Not satisfied with the response, she retorts, “It should be your business, because all lives matter, right? You just said, ‘All lives matter.’ You can say that, but it’s the color black that is the issue.”

“You have an issue with that, I don’t have an issue,” Faouri rebuts. “I don’t see color.”

“I don’t care, white or black bulls****, I see you as a human being, that’s all that I care about,” he says.

“I don’t care about white, black, purple, green, whatever the f*** it is,” he states. “I don’t believe in color.”

