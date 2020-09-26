https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/bleary-eyed-u-s-election-officials-turn-signature-verifying-software-mail-surge/

(REUTERS) When election officials in at least 29 U.S. counties face an expected avalanche of mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election due to the coronavirus pandemic, they will not rely on eyes alone to verify voters’ signatures.

They will also use software to approve signatures and guard against fraud, a Reuters survey found, a trend that voting technology experts cautiously welcome. Parascript, a Colorado company that says it helps banks identify check fraud, developed the technology.

