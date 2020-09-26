https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/boston-dynamics-robot-dog-spotted-alone-on-the-street-people-freak-out/

guys look who i saw out on da street!!!:) pic.twitter.com/rPczxbWAkL — ✨ nathan (@bIoodtear) September 25, 2020

Spot the robot dog was recently caught on camera walking around on his lonesome in the middle of the night, and people are having pretty extreme reactions to it.

Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs have been deployed in Singapore to enforce social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, and some US police departments have acquired their own, causing consternation among civil liberties groups. However, the four-legged model has been available to the public since June for anyone with $74,500 to buy one, meaning this particular Spot might have belonged to a private citizen.