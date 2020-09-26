https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-multiple-injuries-car-plows-crowd-trump-supporters-yorba-linda-california-video/

A vehicle plowed through a crowd of Trump supporters in Yorba Linda, California, on Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place in a parking lot.

Violence broke out as supporters of President Donald Trump staged a counter protest against a Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by the Urban Organizers Coalition.

The pro-Trump crowd reportedly confronted the militant leftists while chanting “USA,” leading to multiple fights prior to the car driving through the crowd of patriots.

Multiple Injuries After Car Plows Through Crowd of Trump Supporters in Yorba Linda, California #TrumpRally #MAGA2020 pic.twitter.com/AsdGjS3grv — Conservative South Africa (@Conservative_ZA) September 27, 2020

“At least two people were injured, including a man who was bloodied. Ambulances were summoned. People chased the car, which eventually stopped and was surrounded by sheriff’s deputies,” the OC Register reports.

Someone ran their car through a crowd of Trump supporters. OC Sheriffs took the person into custody. Ambulances were dispatched, but I don’t have information on injuries pic.twitter.com/EAWBSXS8R1 — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) September 26, 2020

A car just drove through a crowd. The crowd then chased after the white sedan. This person was hurt. pic.twitter.com/0iAhWkcRnu — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) September 26, 2020

This is from @buffalo_baff IG LIVE pic.twitter.com/CPvivZL2Gd — Resist, Esq. (@ResistEsq) September 26, 2020

A far-left reporter at the scene tweeted that there was “more violence than I’ve ever seen at one of these things.”

The driver of the car, a woman, has not been arrested, according to the OC Register. ABC 7 reports that they have been detained, however, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Department.

At least one person has been transported to the hospital with injuries.

An unlawful assembly was declared and the police have been working to clear the scene.

Yorba Linda, California. BLM just got ran out the city. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/G8GyfEITjv — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 26, 2020

Patriots hug & thank law enforcement in Yorba Linda. pic.twitter.com/IOjuUG0GVd — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 26, 2020

This is a breaking story and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as more information becomes available.

