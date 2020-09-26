https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-president-trump-nominates-amy-coney-barrett-replace-ginsburg-supreme-court-video/

President Trump Saturday afternoon nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

The President called her “one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, calling her “one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds.” https://t.co/zfF4AfgHmv pic.twitter.com/Z5j2pliWes — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2020

On Saturday afternoon video was taken of Amy Coney Barrett leaving home with her husband and seven children.

Amy Coney Barrett is a working mother with seven kids including two adopted children from Haiti.

Amy Coney Barrett currently serves as a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

