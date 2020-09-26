https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-president-trump-nominates-amy-coney-barrett-replace-ginsburg-supreme-court-video/

President Trump Saturday afternoon nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

The President called her “one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds.”

WATCH:

On Saturday afternoon video was taken of Amy Coney Barrett leaving home with her husband and seven children.

Amy Coney Barrett is a working mother with seven kids including two adopted children from Haiti.

Amy Coney Barrett currently serves as a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

