A car reportedly plowed through a crowd in California as Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with counter-protesters. This is the third vehicle to hit protesters in California in just one week.

The incident in Yorba Linda, California reportedly occurred after counter-protesters crossed the highway to confront Black Lives Matter demonstrators. The white sedan reportedly tore through both groups as their demonstrations met in a parking lot, but footage shows that the driver got in his car following an argument with Trump supporters and ripped through them.

At least two people were injured, according to The Orange County Register. Images posted to social media show one individual bleeding from the knee.

Independent videographer Tomas Morales captured the aftermath of the violence.

“Today was chaos. BLM started 100% everything. They started pepper spraying for no reason. I got peppered sprayed for filming & accosted,” said Morales.

“I was at their event & a BLM organizer was instructing people to use force against Trump supporters,” Morales added.

Local reporter Brian Rokos tweeted a photo of a Sheriff helicopter, reportedly warning the crowd that they had five minutes to vacate the area.

The injured victims are currently in unknown condition.

