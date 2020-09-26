https://thepostmillennial.com/driver-plows-trump-supporters-blm-protest-california

A car reportedly plowed through a crowd in California as Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with counter-protesters. This is the third vehicle to hit protesters in California in just one week.

The incident in Yorba Linda, California reportedly occurred after counter-protesters crossed the highway to confront Black Lives Matter demonstrators. The white sedan reportedly tore through both groups as their demonstrations met in a parking lot, but footage shows that the driver got in his car following an argument with Trump supporters and ripped through them.

WATCH: A car ripped through a crowd of Trump supporters at a BLM counterprotest in Yorba Linda. It was clearly deliberate and the driver did not stop even as the Trump crowd gathered to tend to the wounded. Trump supporters did NOT attack the driver. pic.twitter.com/f9nu6L0WBu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 27, 2020

At least two people were injured, according to The Orange County Register. Images posted to social media show one individual bleeding from the knee.

A car just drove through a crowd. The crowd then chased after the white sedan. This person was hurt. pic.twitter.com/0iAhWkcRnu — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) September 26, 2020

Independent videographer Tomas Morales captured the aftermath of the violence.

*GRAPHIC* Trump supporter was struck by a car. Details unclear on who hit the man. His ankle is visibly broken. #YorbaLinda pic.twitter.com/zhqcFcE8Gt — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 26, 2020

Someone ran their car through a crowd of Trump supporters. OC Sheriffs took the person into custody. Ambulances were dispatched, but I don’t have information on injuries pic.twitter.com/EAWBSXS8R1 — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) September 26, 2020

“Today was chaos. BLM started 100% everything. They started pepper spraying for no reason. I got peppered sprayed for filming & accosted,” said Morales.

YORBA LINDA: BLM supporter pepper sprays man for no reason (only caught the tail end). She then proceeds to pepper spray me for filming & a woman tells me to go to the other side. I was wearing plain clothes and recording the BLM speakers earlier. pic.twitter.com/MbvjjJkpPp — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 26, 2020

“I was at their event & a BLM organizer was instructing people to use force against Trump supporters,” Morales added.

#YorbaLinda: BLM organizer was instructing the crowd to push people with flags away. “Once they start putting that thing in your face, push it to the side” pic.twitter.com/1koqsavffb — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 27, 2020

2:25pm shortly after the March for Equality event gathered, a man not affiliated with BLM was pepper sprayed for being in the area. This was starting point for what followed after. #YorbaLinda pic.twitter.com/Ijg4hP25sU — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) September 27, 2020

Local reporter Brian Rokos tweeted a photo of a Sheriff helicopter, reportedly warning the crowd that they had five minutes to vacate the area.

And the Orange County Sheriff’s Department just announced from a helicopter loudspeaker that this is an unlawful assembly and that all protesters have five minutes to leave. pic.twitter.com/q8P2zxApeI — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) September 26, 2020

The injured victims are currently in unknown condition.

