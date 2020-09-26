https://thehill.com/homenews/house/518279-centrist-democrats-got-their-covid-bill-now-they-want-a-vote

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiDemocratic senator to party: ‘A little message discipline wouldn’t kill us’ Overnight Health Care: New wave of COVID-19 cases builds in US | Florida to lift all coronavirus restrictions on restaurants, bars | Trump stirs questions with 0 drug coupon plan Overnight Defense: Appeals court revives House lawsuit against military funding for border wall | Dems push for limits on transferring military gear to police | Lawmakers ask for IG probe into Pentagon’s use of COVID-19 funds MORE (D-Calif.) took a remarkable step this week in shifting tactics to begin drafting a new partisan package of coronavirus relief.

But the same moderate Democrats she’s aiming to appease with the $2.4 trillion proposal want something more: a guarantee they’ll get to vote on it.

“They haven’t committed to a vote yet,” said Rep. Max Rose Max RoseLawmakers fear voter backlash over failure to reach COVID-19 relief deal The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Pence lauds Harris as ‘experienced debater’; Trump, Biden diverge over debate prep Navy cancels training flight over NYC on 9/11 after criticism MORE (D), a vulnerable New York freshman who flipped a GOP seat in 2018. “I’m certainly not satisfied until they do.”

The comments highlight the challenge facing Pelosi and her leadership team, who are fighting to win an agreement with the White House on emergency COVID-19 aid while also seeking to protect vulnerable centrists wary of leaving Washington without acting on some new relief package.

Pelosi had held firm to her demand for at least $2.2 trillion in new stimulus spending — a figure well below the $3.4 trillion Heroes Act that House Democrats passed in May — even after negotiations with the White House broke down in early August. In doing so, she resisted the pleas of impatient moderates in her caucus calling to move a fresh package while the bipartisan talks were stalled.

On Thursday, as the grumbling from moderates grew louder, Pelosi relented, asking the heads of key committees to assemble a Democratic proposal reflecting the party’s priorities in addressing the health and economic wreckage caused by the deadly pandemic.

But party leaders, still hoping for a bipartisan deal, have not promised a vote on the package before the House recesses on Friday for the final stretch of campaigning.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerHouse to vote on resolution affirming peaceful transition of power On The Money: Anxious Democrats push for vote on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi, Mnuchin ready to restart talks | Weekly jobless claims increase | Senate treads close to shutdown deadline Vulnerable Democrats tell Pelosi COVID-19 compromise ‘essential’ MORE (D-Md.) has, for weeks, endorsed the notion of voting on a Democratic bill if no deal emerges with the White House. On Thursday, however, he said there’s no formal plan to bring the nascent partisan package to the floor, citing a preference for a bipartisan agreement before the end of next week.

“I don’t have an expectation at this point in time, because our focus is we want to get a deal or an agreement with Mnuchin and the Senate … we want a bill passed and signed,” Hoyer told reporters in the Capitol, referring to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Republicans lawmakers rebuke Trump on election On The Money: Anxious Democrats push for vote on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi, Mnuchin ready to restart talks | Weekly jobless claims increase | Senate treads close to shutdown deadline Vulnerable Democrats tell Pelosi COVID-19 compromise ‘essential’ MORE. “So that’s what our focus is, trying to get an agreement before we go home.”

Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke several times this week about COVID-19 relief, including a phone call on Friday afternoon. “The two agreed to continue their conversation in the days ahead,” said a Pelosi spokesman.

The new Democratic package is expected to include all the major elements of the Heroes Act: another round of stimulus checks for most Americans; more money for unemployment insurance, rental assistance, food stamps and the Postal Service; and billions more for medical equipment and coronavirus testing.

“We’re heading toward a resurgence of the virus in the fall, and until we defeat the virus you’re not going to have full economic recovery,” said Rep. Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealOn The Money: Half of states deplete funds for Trump’s 0 unemployment expansion | EU appealing ruling in Apple tax case | House Democrats include more aid for airlines in coronavirus package House Democrats to include more aid for airlines in coronavirus package The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Republicans lawmakers rebuke Trump on election MORE (D-Mass.), the head of the Ways and Means Committee who’s drafting large parts of the package. “That’s what this is about.”

The proposal will also include provisions not found in the Heroes legislation, including funds for the Paycheck Protection Program to prop up small businesses, as well as emergency aid for the restaurant and airline industries.

Airline CEOs and union leaders, lobbying lawmakers at the Capitol this week, said they need $25 billion more in aid to stave off tens of thousands of layoffs that are set to occur at the end of the month; relief for airlines has been a priority for the White House.

“We’re putting airlines in,” said Rep. Peter DeFazio Peter Anthony DeFazioHouse Democrats to include more aid for airlines in coronavirus package Anxious Democrats amp up pressure for vote on COVID-19 aid Airline CEOs, union leaders implore Congress and the administration to avoid Oct. 1 furloughs MORE (D-Ore.), chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

With the number of U.S. coronavirus deaths topping 200,000 — and unemployment filings still at record highs — rank-and-file Democrats cheered the arrival of the new proposal, in hopes that it might pressure Republicans to endorse an agreement that can become law.

“The key thing is that people keep negotiating,” said Rep. Jim Himes James (Jim) Andres HimesMany Democrats want John Bolton’s testimony, but Pelosi stays mum SEC’s Clayton demurs on firing of Manhattan US attorney he would replace Democrats face tough questions with Bolton MORE (D-Conn.), former head of the New Democrat Coalition. “And it sounds to me like putting some meat on the bones of $2.2 trillion is a pretty good negotiating tactic.”

On Friday, the Capitol took a brief pause from the presidential campaign and the fight over COVID-19 aid to remember Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgProgressive group buys domain name of Trump’s No. 1 Supreme Court pick Democratic senator to party: ‘A little message discipline wouldn’t kill us’ Lincoln Project mocks Lindsey Graham’s fundraising lag with Sarah McLachlan-themed video MORE, who became the first woman to lie in state in the building.

But moderates were determined to keep the heat on Pelosi heading into the weekend. Vulnerable freshman Rep. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneVulnerable Democrats tell Pelosi COVID-19 compromise ‘essential’ House passes bill to avert shutdown House moves toward spending vote after bipartisan talks MORE (D-Iowa), who flipped a GOP-held seat in 2018, penned a letter to Pelosi on Friday beseeching the Speaker to bring “a revised and streamlined COVID-19 relief package to the floor next week.”

The letter was signed by several other at-risk freshman Democrats, including Reps. Angie Craig (Minn.), Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerTrump asked Chamber of Commerce to reconsider Democratic endorsements: report House Democrats’ campaign arm reserves .6M in ads in competitive districts GOP leader says he doesn’t want Chamber’s endorsement: ‘They have sold out’ MORE (Iowa), Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas Democrats demand Esper explicitly ban Confederate flag and allow Pride, Native Nations flags Trade groups make lobbying push to be included in small business loan program MORE (N.H.) and Susan Wild Susan WildDCCC reserves new ad buys in competitive districts, adds new members to ‘Red to Blue’ program The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump, GOP on defense as nationwide protests continue Republican Lisa Scheller wins primary to take on Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild MORE (Pa.).

“Americans are counting on us; they cannot wait any longer,” the Democrats wrote. “We are asking you to bring up a bill that demonstrates our commitment to meeting [the White House and Senate] in the middle, as we have expressed our willingness to do, and advance it through the House with the haste this crisis demands.”

But the letter highlighted a small fissure among vulnerable moderates. The Axne group told Pelosi it wanted a vote “regardless if the White House or Senate agree.”

“We must show the American people that the House of Representatives is open to negotiations and clear in our resolve to deliver aid for millions in need,” they wrote.

Another group of moderates — led by Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerVulnerable Democrats tell Pelosi COVID-19 compromise ‘essential’ Centrist House group offers bipartisan COVID-19 relief deal Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers introduce resolution condemning QAnon | US Cyber Command leader vows to ‘defend forward’ in protecting nation from cyberattacks MORE (D-N.J.), Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerVulnerable Democrats tell Pelosi COVID-19 compromise ‘essential’ Trump asked Chamber of Commerce to reconsider Democratic endorsements: report Virginians wait up to four hours to cast early voting ballots MORE (D-Va.) and Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsVulnerable Democrats tell Pelosi COVID-19 compromise ‘essential’ Shakespeare Theatre Company goes virtual for ‘Will on the Hill…or Won’t They?’ US Chamber of Commerce set to endorse 23 House freshman Democrats MORE (D-Minn.) — wrote separately to Pelosi that a partisan, show vote just won’t cut it. They want a vote on a bipartisan “compromise” that is “reasonable and that can be signed into law by the President of the United States.”

“Lives and livelihood are at stake and the window of opportunity is closing,” Phillips told The Hill. “America has rarely required its Congress to find common ground as it does now and I implore that we meet the moment.”

