President Donald J. Trump on Saturday afternoon nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

The President called her “one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds.”

Judge Barrett came out with the president with her seven children.

But while Judge Amy Coney Barrett was on stage and before she spoke Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent out a statement trashing Amy Coney Barrett and begging for donations.

This was before she even spoke!

No honor!

