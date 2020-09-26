https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cnn-cuts-away-protesters-drown-supreme-court-reporter-cnn-fake-news-chants-video/

A live CNN report on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court was cut short by anchor Wolf Blitzer after hecklers drowned out reporter Ariane de Vogue with chants of “CNN is fake news!” as she reported from the Supreme Court.

Video posted to Twitter by Seattle talk radio host Jason Rantz shows a crowd of flag waving Trump supporters standing a ways back behind de Vogue start to loudly chant “CNN is fake news!” and also boo CNN until Blitzer tells de Vogue, “we can barely hear what you’re saying.”

Large crowd outside the Supreme Court screams “CNN is fake news!” as a legal analyst tries to report live. It got so loud they had to pull the plug on the live hit. pic.twitter.com/GYBtFzLxFZ — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 26, 2020

The few tweets from the Supreme Court by de Vogue notes the presence of Trump supporters but does not mention the heckling:

Things heating up here at Scotus with some disputes in advance of Scotus announcement. pic.twitter.com/2syGxRjzMR — Ariane de Vogue (@Arianedevogue) September 26, 2020

Big cheers here at the court from Trump supporters as he nominates Barrett . They are chanting “ 6-3 “to reflect the potential new split at the court. — Ariane de Vogue (@Arianedevogue) September 26, 2020

Lots of signs praising Barrett : “Amy for the Supreme Court” Meanwhile Mrs SCALIA at White House. pic.twitter.com/Elj5Txxxtb — Ariane de Vogue (@Arianedevogue) September 26, 2020

