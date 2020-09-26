https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cnn-cuts-away-protesters-drown-supreme-court-reporter-cnn-fake-news-chants-video/

A live CNN report on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court was cut short by anchor Wolf Blitzer after hecklers drowned out reporter Ariane de Vogue with chants of “CNN is fake news!” as she reported from the Supreme Court.

Video posted to Twitter by Seattle talk radio host Jason Rantz shows a crowd of flag waving Trump supporters standing a ways back behind de Vogue start to loudly chant “CNN is fake news!” and also boo CNN until Blitzer tells de Vogue, “we can barely hear what you’re saying.”

The few tweets from the Supreme Court by de Vogue notes the presence of Trump supporters but does not mention the heckling:

