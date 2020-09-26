Ole Miss and Florida Take A Knee in Pregame Demonstration, Rebels Decline Penalty

In addition to #NFLboycott, now I can add #NCAAboycott to the list. 👎

Bunch of PANERING jack ass morons falling right into the liberal trap of BL-BOOSHIT!

Players and coaches on both teams took a knee ahead of todays Florida vs. Ole Miss football game. pic.twitter.com/k5GiQNXgxf

— 💫 KAL ..the🎯riginal 🏹 (@RightWingLawMan) September 26, 2020