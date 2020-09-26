https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/college-football-goes-woke-univ-of-florida-ole-miss-teams-jointly-take-a-knee-before-todays-kickoff-game/

Posted by Kane on September 26, 2020 9:58 pm

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Ole Miss and Florida Take A Knee in Pregame Demonstration, Rebels Decline Penalty

In a joint statement, the schools said, “As members of the Florida and Ole Miss football teams, we recognize the impact of our personal platforms and are choosing to amplify the issues that directly impact us. Together we have chosen to take the opening series of today’s competition to acknowledge the unrest in our country surrounding the treatment of African Americans. We will continue to support social justice efforts as members of the Southeastern Conference and members of our respective communities.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...