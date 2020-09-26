https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/college-football-goes-woke-univ-of-florida-ole-miss-teams-jointly-take-a-knee-before-todays-kickoff-game/
CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Ole Miss and Florida Take A Knee in Pregame Demonstration, Rebels Decline Penalty
In addition to #NFLboycott, now I can add #NCAAboycott to the list. 👎
Bunch of PANERING jack ass morons falling right into the liberal trap of BL-BOOSHIT!
Players and coaches on both teams took a knee ahead of todays Florida vs. Ole Miss football game. pic.twitter.com/k5GiQNXgxf
— 💫 KAL ..the🎯riginal 🏹 (@RightWingLawMan) September 26, 2020
In a joint statement, the schools said, “As members of the Florida and Ole Miss football teams, we recognize the impact of our personal platforms and are choosing to amplify the issues that directly impact us. Together we have chosen to take the opening series of today’s competition to acknowledge the unrest in our country surrounding the treatment of African Americans. We will continue to support social justice efforts as members of the Southeastern Conference and members of our respective communities.”
Both Florida and Ole Miss took a knee before the game in a showing of unity. pic.twitter.com/ZskjG8mf81
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 26, 2020