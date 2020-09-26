https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scotus-amy-coney-barrett-conservatives-senate/2020/09/26/id/989009

Conservative and Catholic advocacy groups were boosting confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice even before her anticipated presidential appointment.

So have her liberal opponents.

According to The Washington Times, Club for Growth has been among the most ambitious backers out of the gate, creating a website lobbying for Barrett’s confirmation. It is also adding support for President Donald Trump’s reelection and his judicial picks to its advocacy portfolio in recent months, the news outlet reported.

It has released an ad urging Barrett’s confirmation, according to the Times.

Barrett, a professor at Notre Dame Law School before her confirmation to the federal bench, also has the backing of the Catholic Association and CatholicVote, which started pushing for her confirmation before her appointment.

“Barrett deserves a speedy confirmation process and a Senate vote as soon as possible,” Brian Burch, CatholicVote president, told the Times on Saturday.

“President Trump has delivered once again on his campaign promise by nominating a judge like Amy Coney Barrett to the high court.”

Opponents to Barrett also were stumping for their point of view ahead of the appointment, according to the Washington Times.

Stand Up America called on Senate Democrats to unite against Barrett and pledged to hold GOP senators accountable if they vote to confirm her.

“Instead of allowing the American people to decide who selects the next justice, Donald Trump and [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell are shamelessly using the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to pack the Supreme Court before the next president is sworn in,” Sean Eldridge, Stand Up America founder, said in a statement, the Times reported.

“Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett means yet another ultra-conservative jurist could be confirmed to a lifetime term on the Court — and that is unacceptable.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

