Newly released documents in the General Flynn case show the FBI was a mess in the waning years of the Obama Administration. Corrupt and never honest Jim Comey was running the FBI and this led to a culture of corruption.

It got so bad in the FBI after eight years under the Obama Administration that agents with in the FBI were obtaining insurance to cover their misdeeds. Law Enforcement Today reports:

Newly disclosed text messages by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) suggest that FBI agents involved in investigating President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign purchased professional liability insurance for fear of being exposed and sued.

President Trump tweeted out yesterday what we know for sure from this week’s released – that the FBI was out to get candidate and President Trump:

‘Trump Was Right’: Explosive New FBI Texts Detail Internal Furor Over Handling Of ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ Investigation — Newly disclosed internal FBI notes & text messages detail the extent of the FBI’s desire to take down Trump & his associates at any cost.https://t.co/KsHId8YJVD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

We also know now from this week’s release of documents which were hidden by the FBI that it was so bad within the FBI that the agents were playing hypothetical games and making fun of their own actions regarding Russia collusion:

They were PLAYING HYPOTHETICAL GAMES…

Top FBI Brass playing games…WTF — SirGates (@SirGates2) September 25, 2020

