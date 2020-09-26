http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pRwwZKSJSv0/

During an interview on MSNBC on Saturday, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that he will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett if she is nominated to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat “Because I think it would treat this process as legitimate, which it is not.”

Blumenthal said, “I’m going to oppose her nomination. Because I think it is part of an illegitimate, sham process, but it also threatens real people, real lives in very real ways. And during a pandemic, the last thing we ought to be considering is a justice who is committed to striking down the Affordable Care Act, and you can be sure she has passed that ‘strong test,’ the president’s words, for what the test should be, and I will not be meeting with her. Because I think it would treat this process as legitimate, which it is not.”

