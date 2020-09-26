https://illicitinfo.com/kari/democrat-strippers-for-biden-make-exotic-video-ad-about-education-police-reform-h4p-crickets-from-suburban-moms-for-biden/

The colorful ad starts out with pole dancers in lingerie gyrating on a pole in front of bunting and then cuts to a dancer saying “Did we get your attention? Good.”

“You know it’s more than just the president on the ballot right?” one of the dancers says.

“A district attorney decides who to prosecute,” another adds.

“Including whether or not to go after dirty cops,” a third says to the camera.

“Can’t make it rain if you’re locked up on some bullsh-t,” one of the dancers quips.

“Vote for the sheriffs and the county officials that feel the same way you do,” another adds. “It’s clear black lives don’t matter to some of our current elected officials,” the ad says. “If they matter to you, then don’t let other people decide who’s going to run your community. Get your booty to the poll!” The ad concludes with telling voters to head to GetYourBootyToThePoll.com for more information on how and where to vote, plus details on candidates in their area. Joe Biden is said to be leading in the polls with College-educated men and women and esp with Suburban White Women, and this ad is certain to resonate with women who are concerned about #Metoo Feminist movements. Certainly, women simulating lap dances and sex, on a pole, like women in strip clubs, is the way to get people to go and vote, and promote the positivity of feminism to our young men and women. No doubt parents of young Black girls are so happy about the leadership and role modeling of this ad because everyone knows that Sex Workers and Pole Danvers are underrepresented, and glorifying Black Women as sex objects, in American entertainment these days is powerful feminism. Here you go, it is all over the internet. What are your thoughts? Sometimes you have to meet people where they are. If this inspires people who fraud the strip clubs to educate themselves and get out and vote, so be it. Get your booty to the polls not poles. pic.twitter.com/hQQR5rNcHW — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) September 22, 2020 According to Democrats, they are just being “athletic”. ATL Strippers for the win! Watch their incredible (and athletic) encouragement to get your booty to the pole #getyourbootytothepole — Gloria Ruth Finney (@GloriaRFinney) September 25, 2020 Consider who is representing the Democrat Party: Cindy McCain hopes suburban women follow her lead in voting for Biden: “Come with me” https://t.co/MtTobkrKDe — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 24, 2020 Read More At DJHJMedia.com

