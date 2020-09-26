https://moonbattery.com/now-beer-is-racist/

If it is worth having, moonbats will denounce it as “racist.” Nothing is sacred. Not even beer.

Next month, the book Beer and Racism: How Beer Became White, Why It Matters, and the Movements to Change It by Nathaniel Chapman and David Brunsma will go on sale on Amazon. Here’s the product description:

Beer in the United States has always been bound up with race, racism, and the construction of white institutions and identities. Given the very quick rise of craft beer, as well as the myopic scholarly focus on economic and historical trends in the field, there is an urgent need to take stock of the intersectional inequalities that such realities gloss over. This unique book carves a much-needed critical and interdisciplinary path to examine and understand the racial dynamics in the craft beer industry and the popular consumption of beer.

Some liberal killjoys must have no life outside of inventing racism to screech about.

Chapman appears to be making a career out of denouncing beer as racist. He also cowrote this:

[T]he modern craft brewery is a predominantly “white space”. While women represent a growing segment of craft drinkers, people of color, particularly African Americans, have not seen a rise in consumption. … Currently, there are fewer than 50 African American-owned breweries operating in the US. Given the rapid growth in the industry, and the sheer number of breweries opening each year, this is a tremendously disproportionate representation in the industry. This has trickled down to the culture as well. Less than two percent of craft beer is consumed by African Americans, a growing problem for a craft culture that promotes the idea that beer is without race or gender.

Obviously, nothing is without race or gender. To suggest otherwise is to challenge the fundamental truth that leftist dogma applies to every aspect of reality.

It is unsurprising that blacks aren’t as into craft beer as whites are, considering the importance of beer in European culture going back many centuries.

Since beer is not sufficiently inclusive, it must be canceled. As an interim step, look for Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors to start pushing African sorghum beer — if they can do it without Chapman accusing them of cultural appropriation.

On a tip from Steve T. Hat tip: Gun Free Zone.