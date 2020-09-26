https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-media-immediately-attack-amy-coney-barrett-move-to-delegitimize-her-nomination

Democrats and their allies in the media immediately began attacking Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett for her Catholic faith and smeared her as “an extreme jurist” following President Donald Trump officially nominating her to the nation’s highest court earlier in the day.

It only took a few minutes following the nomination for MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace to attack Barrett’s Catholic faith and asked her panel: “What do you think the line of questioning will be about that association?”

It took less than 5 minutes for MSNBC’s @NicolleDWallace to attack Amy Coney Barrett’s religious beliefs: “What do you think the line of questioning will be about that association?” pic.twitter.com/jdzzHaVlIa — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), who said earlier this week that questions about Barrett’s religious views were not off the table during confirmation hearings, attacked Barrett’s “closely-held views” following her nomination.

No big deal, just Senator Mazie Hirono being a religious bigot, questioning whether Amy Coney Barrett can set aside her “closely-held views” as a judge. pic.twitter.com/FI4lH7LtJM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 26, 2020

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who has lied in the past about his service in the U.S. Military, immediately moved to delegitimize Barrett’s nomination.

“I will oppose the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as I would any nominee proposed as part of this illegitimate sham process, barely one month before an election as Americans are already casting their votes. Americans deserve a voice in this hugely consequential decision,” Blumenthal wrote on Twitter. “Judge Barrett’s views would harm real lives—real people—in real ways, from children with pre-existing conditions to women who just want to be able to decide when & how to have a family. I’m fighting for them.”

Judge Barrett’s views would harm real lives—real people—in real ways, from children with pre-existing conditions to women who just want to be able to decide when & how to have a family. I’m fighting for them. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

“Judge Barrett, like any Trump nominee, has already been vetted & screened to meet two tests: a commitment to striking down the Affordable Care Act & to overturning Roe v. Wade,” Blumenthal continued. “Judge Barrett has criticized past decisions protecting access to health care, shown hostility to reproductive freedoms, & expressed a willingness to overturn settled Supreme Court precedent that does not align with her extreme views.”

Judge Barrett has criticized past decisions protecting access to health care, shown hostility to reproductive freedoms, & expressed a willingness to overturn settled Supreme Court precedent that does not align with her extreme views. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

“If Judge Barrett’s views become law, hundreds of millions of Americans living w/pre-existing conditions would lose access to their health care. In the middle of a pandemic, rushing confirmation of an extreme jurist who will decimate health care is unconscionable,” Blumenthal concluded. “I will refuse to treat this process as legitimate & will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

I will refuse to treat this process as legitimate & will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

