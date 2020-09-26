https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dinesh-dsouza-the-lesson-of-breonna-taylor-in-one-sentence/

Decriminalize drugs. By making drugs illegal, we make drugs much more expensive and we make growing drugs and manufacturing drugs very lucrative. By making drugs illegal we are putting hundreds of billions of $ in the hands of bad guys – Mexican drug cartels, the Taliban, the Mob, some would suggest the CIA – the “Golden Triange”, etc. We are overflowing our courts and prisons with drug related defendants to the point where we are releasing thousands of violent, dangerous prisoners because of overcrowding. The drug money corrupts the police and politicians. Contaminated drugs and drugs of unknown purity kill many drug users. Many drug users introduce non-drug users to drugs in order to get them addicted and become a source of income to support their habits (pyramid marketing). Lower drug costs would mean drug users require less money to support their drug habits. Drug users commit numerous thefts, robberies etc. to get the money to support their drug habit. Reducing the cost of drugs would reduce the amount of these crimes. The war on drugs has become a war on our civil rights. The police have killed numerous innocent people on drug raids gone bad. Decriminalizing drugs would free up thousands of police to fight crimes against persons and make us all safer. We would be better off taxing drugs like alcohol and cigarettes (both of which, by the way, injure and kill more people than drugs kill) and using that money on drug education, research and treatment. The war on drugs will never, ever, ever, ever be won. What makes anyone think that the prohibition on drugs will turn out any better than the prohibition on liquor? Let the people that want to use drugs risk destroying themselves and not others.

Drug addicts get money by burglarizing and robbing.

If drugs were decriminalized, the cost of drugs would fall dramatically and drug addicts could burglarize and rob (and assault and murder) less to get the money they need to pay for their habit. Less crime against innocent people would be a good thing. The police would be freed up to go after people that commit burglaries and robberies.

