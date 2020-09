https://www.theepochtimes.com/doj-pennsylvania-countys-ballot-practices-illegal_3515209.html

The Department of Justice has directed a Pennsylvania county to change its illegal ballot-handling practices before the election. An investigation into discarded ballots there has revealed “troubling” findings.

An investigation by the FBI and local officials of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, began after nine military mail-in ballots were found discarded in a dumpster last week.

