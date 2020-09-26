http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T6PqwHwqihY/

President Donald Trump on Saturday described former President Bill Clinton as “afraid” of his wife Hillary Clinton.

Trump commented on the former presidential couple during a campaign rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

The president recalled the 2016 campaign, when he was running against “crooked Hillary,” prompting the crowd to chant “lock her up!”

Trump grinned and chuckled and replied, “I agree!”

“I used to say, ‘Now, now, now, we won. Don’t do it,’” Trump continued. “I try and stop it, but now — She’s crazy. Bill is stone-cold afraid of her.”

Hillary Clinton resurfaced in the public conversation after her hero, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, leaving her seat open on the Supreme Court – a vacancy for Trump to fill.

“I don’t want to see that legacy ripped up by political hypocrisy coming from Mitch McConnell,” Clinton said, calling on Senate Democrats to “use every single possible maneuver” to block the Senate from confirming Trump’s replacement.

During the rally, President Trump recalled Hillary Clinton’s deleted State Department emails, noting that the media would never let him get away with anything like that.

“We wouldn’t last long,” Trump said.

