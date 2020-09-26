https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-jr-the-benny-report-benny-johnson-presidential/2020/09/26/id/989019

Joe Biden’s basement bunker work had better pay off in Tuesday night’s debate, because he has not done enough on the campaign trail, according to Donald Trump Jr. on Newsmax TV.

“I assume he’s been doing a lot of debate prep,” Trump Jr. told Saturday’s premiere of “The Benny Report.” “We all know Joe Biden can’t make it through the 24-hour a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year rigors of the presidency. But you know what, after 50 years in D.C., you figure you would be able to get through a debate. So, I imagine they’re keeping him off of the debate stage, doing debate prep for months.

“So, he better have the best debate performance in the history of debate performances. That’s the reality.”

Host Benny Johnson’s first guest on his first show was the first son of the president, who recently released his book “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible.”

“I hope that with the 12 hours a day he has had to prepare that Joe puts on a pretty good show, because it doesn’t seem like Joe Biden can prepare for a debate and campaign and do anything else at the same time,” Trump Jr. told Johnson.

Still, Trump Jr. said Biden might get “special assistance” from the debate moderators and the media. Tuesday’s moderator will be frequent President Trump critic Chris Wallace.

“We don’t have the benefit of the mainstream media being our cheerleaders,” Trump Jr. said. “We don’t have the benefit of social media censoring our opponents and boosting us. We don’t have the same benefits from big tech. We have to be out there with the people, and that’s what my father’s doing.”

