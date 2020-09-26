https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2020/09/26/even-dems-are-questioning-why-joe-biden-wont-leave-his-basement/

Joe Biden’s campaign schedule and its lack of public appearances has gotten so bad that even Dems are going on the record to call him out.

From the AP:

Since his Aug. 11 selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Biden has had 22 days where he either didn’t make public appearances, held only virtual fundraisers or ventured from his Delaware home solely for church. https://t.co/gurrgZMSjk — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 25, 2020

LOL. She found out on TV that he was coming to Charlotte? Great advance work, Joe:

Collette Alston, chairwoman of the local African American Caucus, said she only found out about Biden’s visit to Charlotte for a Black economic summit with one day’s notice — when she saw it on TV. https://t.co/gurrgZMSjk — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 25, 2020

Trump is going to campaign for NC, that’s for sure:

Collette Alston, chairwoman of the local African American Caucus in Charlotte, said “I do believe that he can win North Carolina,” Alton said. “Can he win it based on what he’s doing right now? No. That’s not the way to win it.”https://t.co/gurrgZMSjk — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 25, 2020

A Dem party official in Texas criticized Joe for using COVID-19 as an excuse, telling the former VP to get on his private plane and hit the road:

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said not traveling because of the pandemic was a “pretty lame excuse.”

“I thought he had his own plane,” Hinojosa said. https://t.co/gurrgZMSjk — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 25, 2020

This is starting to feel a lot like 2016 when Hillary thought she didn’t need to go to Wisconsin:

“We are campaigning safely and effectively, and our message is reaching voters in battleground states and generating the enthusiasm and energy we need to beat Donald Trump,” said Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo. https://t.co/gurrgZMSjk — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 25, 2020

He better turn in one helluva debate on Tuesday:

That’s a lot of debate prep. Biden ought to be good and ready. Rough thread ⬇️ for the Biden campaign. https://t.co/pOaGl0IVSR — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 25, 2020

***

