While cities across America suffered from peaceful protests that turned violent, President Trump has made law and order a central part of his campaign promise. But the Democratic ticket is offering a different message.

Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke at the NAACP’s national convention, where she said, “Nothing that we have achieved that has been about progress, in particular around civil rights, has come without a fight, and so I always am going to interpret these protests as an essential component of evolution in our country — as an essential component or mark of a real democracy.”

Harris said that the summer protests were “necessary” and commented on the “brilliance” and “impact of Black Lives Matter. Harris said, “I actually believe that ‘Black Lives Matter’ has been the most significant agent for change within the criminal justice system.”

While riots in cities like Seattle, Portland, and New York City caused millions of dollars in property damage, and often led to increased violence and looting, Trump has threatened to cut off federal funding for mayors who do not put their foot down against the Black Lives Matter protests. Just days ago, two officers were shot during protests in Louisville, Kentucky. The left and the media have come under fire for failing to condemn Black Lives Matter protests that are nothing but peaceful.

