Finally, CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King on Friday managed to notice that Democrats could, in fact, be hypocritical on the issue of the Supreme Court vacancy. On Monday, given the chance to talk about it Senate Judiciary Democrat Amy Klobuchar, King and her co-hosts declined. But on Friday, she actually broached the topic with Nancy Pelosi: “Madam Speaker, they always say, ‘He who has the votes has the power.’ Don’t you think the Democrats would do the same thing if the situation was reversed?”

Credit to King for (belatedly) arriving on the topic. After the House Speaker referred to Trump “and his henchmen,” the journalist quizzed:

But Speaker Pelosi, that’s what people say is the problem. Your language to some is just as egregious as what they’re saying by calling the President’s people henchmen. Some could say that’s just as insulting as what he’s saying about you.

Pelosi explained that “I speak the truth.” Though King did better than in previous days, she still played the role of Democratic strategist: “You had said last week that you have arrows in your quiver. Do you still have arrows in your quiver at this point? The clock is really ticking here.”

This is more how King sounded on Monday, talking to Klobuchar. She asked ZERO questions on Democratic hypocrisy and instead plotted with the senator: “The numbers are against you. So are Democrats putting pressure on Republicans to look in their soul, as you say, to do in your opinion the right thing?”

On Tuesday, Ted Cruz picked up on this and called out the show only complaining about Republicans flip flopping on Supreme Court judges:

You know who you didn’t play? Joe Biden. You didn’t play Hillary Clinton. You didn’t play Nancy Pelosi. You didn’t play Chuck Schumer. Why? Because every one of them is saying exactly the opposite of what they are saying now. Everyone has switched positions.

On Friday, finally, King followed through with Cruz’s suggestion.

A transcript of the questions can be found below. Click “expand” to read more.

CBS This Morning

9/25/2020

8:04:11 to 8:12:44 GAYLE KING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is part of this morning’s ceremony at the Capitol. She and Justice Ginsburg were friends. Madam Speaker Pelosi, thank you so much for joining us. Listen, we are all mourning the loss of your friend. So I can’t imagine what it was like for those of you who actually knew her. I want to take a second to think about her and talk about her for just a second. What have you lost as a friend, and what have we lost as a nation? …



KING: She was so ahead of her time in so many ways. There are very big shoes to fill. President Trump has narrowed it down it seems to two candidates. He said he’ll make the announcement tomorrow. We have Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa. What are your thoughts on their — on those two options? They’re on his short list it seems. … KING: But Madam Speaker, they always say he who has the votes has the power. Don’t you think the Democrats would do the same thing if the situation was reversed? NANCY PELOSI: No, no. KING: You do not? PELOSI: That is absolutely not true. KING: You don’t? PELOSI: This is totally, completely inappropriate. And counter to what they said when Justice Scalia passed. But it’s no use getting into their hypocrisy. What we have to make sure people know, they must vote. They must vote early so that the message, their voices, their vote, that that message comes clearly. All of the polling shows that people do not want the Affordable Care Act overturned. … KING: The vote show that’s 62% of Americans wish that there would be no decision made until after the election. That does not appear to be the case. So as — PELOSI: Just want people to know what the case is because if the Republicans insist on going forward, then there has to be a price to pay. President Lincoln, back to Lincoln — KING: Last week you said — PELOSI: Said public sentiment is everything. I think the public sentiment must be heard. KING: We heard that. You had said last week that you have arrows in your quiver. Do you still have arrows in your quiver at this point? The clock is really ticking here. … KING: Tuesday is a big debate. The first debate between the two of them, between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. You had earlier suggested that you didn’t think Biden should debate. Do you still feel that way? PELOSI: I do. Not that I don’t think he’ll be excellent. I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days new fidelity to the Constitution of the United States. He and his henchmen are a danger with their comments, are a danger to our democracy. I didn’t want to give him, you know, why bother — you know, doesn’t tell the truth, isn’t committed to our Constitution. KING: But Speaker Pelosi, that’s what people say is the problem. Your language to some is just as egregious as what they’re saying by calling the President’s people henchmen. Some could say that’s just as insulting as what he’s saying about you. PELOSI: Well, I don’t care what he says about me. Every knock from him is a boost for me. If he wants to help me raise money, he can keep knocking me. I speak the truth. Our Constitution is at the mercy of people who have no allegiance to the Constitution of the United States. That I have repeatedly demonstrated that. Now that the president has said what he’s said, it’s clear to the public — KING: Even the Republicans are saying there will be a transition to power. Are you really worried about that? That there will be a peaceful transition to power? PELOSI: Well, let me say this — I’m hoping for the best. I’m prepared for the worst. And I’ll also tell you this — the best antidote to their poison, the best antidote to their poison is to vote. To vote to have your friends and neighbors vote, whoever you vote for. …

