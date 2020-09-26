https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/franklin-graham-leads-d-c-prayer-march/

(FOX NEWS) Evangelist Franklin Graham led a prayer march Saturday in Washington, D.C. that sought God’s healing for a nation in crisis.

“I think our country is in trouble, and Democrats will tell you that, Republicans will tell you that. … We’re coming today to call upon the name of God, because I believe only God can fix the problems that we face in this nation today,” Graham said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” ahead of the march.

Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse and the son of the late Billy Graham, organized the 1.8-mile Washington Prayer March 2020, which started at the Lincoln Memorial at noon Saturday and ended at the steps of the Capitol.

