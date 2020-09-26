https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/george-papadopoulos-hints-information-jim-comeys-honey-pot-spy-azra-turk-will-breaking-soon/

In May 2019 The New York Times dropped a bombshell revealing that Stefan Halper’s assistant, ‘Azra Turk,’ who met with Papadopoulos in September of 2016 was actually an FBI investigator posing as a sexy assistant to Halper.

Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos traveled to London in September of 2016 after he received a strange request via email, for a meeting with Stefan Halper, a Cambridge professor with CIA connections, to discuss foreign policy.

Halper sent Papadopoulos an email in early September of 2016 offering him $3,000 to travel to London and write a policy paper about Cyprus, Turkey and Israel because Papadopoulos was working in the Israeli energy business and had an extensive amount of knowledge in that field.

Enter the FBI spy posing as a sexy assistant…

Stefan Halper’s assistant, Azra Turk (alias), who Papadopoulos referred to as a ‘honeypot,’ said she flirted with him and directly asked him if the Trump campaign was working with Russia.

It turns out this honeypot was sent to Papadopoulos as part of the FBI’s spying operation on the Trump campaign.

The London operation yielded NOTHING.

Recall, other spies had previously approached Papadopoulos to plant ‘the Russians have Hillary’s emails’ narrative and failed miserably — Joseph Mifsud (fake Russian spy) and Australian diplomat Alexander Downer both approached Papadopoulos months prior to the London operation but Papadopoulos became suspicious of their bizarre behavior and didn’t take the bait.

On Friday George Papadopoulos tweeted out an old New York Post article on Azra Turk.

Papadopoulos says we are about to hear more about this FBI spy “very soon.”

FBI sent hot blonde to meet with Trump aide George Papadopoulos Another foreign spy we are going to hear about very soon. They keep coming out of the shadows https://t.co/PXcOXOZB0E — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) September 26, 2020

