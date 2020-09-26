https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/09/25/maher-barrett-is-a-fcking-nut/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Judge and prospective Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is “a fucking nut” and remarked that he was right about religion.

Maher said Barrett is “a fucking nut. Religion, I was right about that one too. … Amy Coney Barrett, Catholic, really Catholic. I mean really, really Catholic, like speaking in tongues, like she doesn’t believe in condoms. Which is what she has in common with Trump. Because he doesn’t either. I remember that from Stormy Daniels. So, she’s going to be on the court.”

