Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisTexas Democratic official urges Biden to visit state: ‘I thought he had his own plane’ The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden on Trump: ‘He’ll leave’ l GOP laywers brush off Trump’s election remarks l Obama’s endorsements A game theorist’s advice to President Trump on filling the Supreme Court seat MORE (D-Calif.) on Saturday slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal prosecutor speaks out, says Barr ‘has brought shame’ on Justice Dept. Former Pence aide: White House staffers discussed Trump refusing to leave office Progressive group buys domain name of Trump’s No. 1 Supreme Court pick MORE’s decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, alleging both the president and the GOP want to “destroy the Affordable Care Act” and access to abortion.

“From day one, President Trump made clear that he had a litmus test for Supreme Court Justices – destroy the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with preexisting conditions and overturn our right to make our own health care decisions,” Harris said in a statement shortly after Trump officially announced Barrett’s nomination at the White House .

Barrett, a Trump-appointed federal appeals court judge and former professor at Notre Dame Law School, is slated to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgProgressive group buys domain name of Trump’s No. 1 Supreme Court pick Democratic senator to party: ‘A little message discipline wouldn’t kill us’ Lincoln Project mocks Lindsey Graham’s fundraising lag with Sarah McLachlan-themed video MORE on the conservative-majority court, pending a confirmation vote from the Senate.

Ginsburg died of complications from pancreatic cancer last week, spurring a partisan battle in Washington as Republicans sprint to get Barrett confirmed before Election Day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocratic senator to party: ‘A little message discipline wouldn’t kill us’ House to vote on resolution affirming peaceful transition of power Republican lawyers brush off Trump’s election comments MORE (R-Ky.) has shored up votes from almost every Republican in the upper chamber, all but ensuring that Barrett’s nomination will be confirmed.

Democrats argue that whoever wins the November election should fill the vacancy and have accused the Senate GOP of hypocrisy after they blocked a hearing for former President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandDoug Jones says he will not support Supreme Court nominee before election House Democrat to introduce bill imposing term limits on Supreme Court justices On The Money: Anxious Democrats push for vote on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi, Mnuchin ready to restart talks | Weekly jobless claims increase | Senate treads close to shutdown deadline MORE following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

At the time, prominent Republicans including McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamLincoln Project mocks Lindsey Graham’s fundraising lag with Sarah McLachlan-themed video The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Republicans lawmakers rebuke Trump on election Trump dumbfounds GOP with latest unforced error MORE (R-S.C.) argued that a justice should be chosen by whoever wins the 2016 election.

Democrats have said that Trump is rushing to fill the vacancy so a conservative judge can weigh in on an administration-backed lawsuit seeking to strike down the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“President Trump, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans will stop at nothing to destroy the Affordable Care Act’s protections for 130 million Americans with preexisting health conditions,” Harris added said in her statement.

The vice presidential nominee noted that Republicans moved quickly on the nomination, but chambers of Congress have yet to come to an agreement to pass another coronavirus stimulus package.

“Republicans are desperate to get Judge Barrett confirmed before the Supreme Court takes up this case in November and millions of Americans will suffer for their power play,” Harris continued, referencing the ACA lawsuit.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear arguments about the lawsuit just one week after the Nov. 3 election.

Harris, another member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also indicated Saturday that she would “strongly oppose” the nomination.

“With the next Supreme Court Justice set to determine the fate of protections for those with preexisting health conditions, and reproductive health options, I will continue to fight on behalf of the people and strongly oppose the president’s nomination,” Harris said.

