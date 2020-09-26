https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/comes-judge-amy-coney-barrett-seen-leaving-house-seven-kids-husband-announcement-5-pm-et/

It has been widely reported that President Donald Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

The president said his announcement will be on Saturday at 5 PM Eastern.

Amy Coney Barrett is a working mother with seven kids including two adopted children from Haiti.

On Saturday afternoon video was taken of Amy Coney Barrett leaving home with her husband and seven children.

It looks like Amy may be driving the family vehicle.

Here she comes 👀👀👀

pic.twitter.com/1C7RwnvgwZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 26, 2020

