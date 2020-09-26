https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/26/hot-take-how-can-amy-coney-barrett-be-a-supreme-court-justice-and-a-loving-present-mom-to-her-kids/

We normally only feature verified accounts, but Vanessa Grigoriadis says she’s a contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine and Vanity Fair, plus her tweet has racked up almost 5,500 replies. Unlike others, she’s not questioning the legitimacy of Amy Coney Barrett’s adoptions. She is, however, theorizing that Barrett is “telling a lie” by suggesting she’s a home-centered Catholic who puts family over career while still shooting for a seat on the Supreme Court.

Wow. They can’t call Barrett a gang-rapist, but they’re doing their best to match that low point.

Unreal. And you just know the Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee are taking notes for the confirmation hearings.

